ADVERTISEMENT

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is the new Collector of Ramanathapuram

Published - July 22, 2024 01:31 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon assumes office as District Collector in Ramanathapuram district on July 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is the new district Collector of Ramanathapuram. He succeeds B. Vishnu Chandran, who has been transferred as Deputy Secretary, Public Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kahlon, a 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was hitherto Joint Commissioner, Municipal Administration.

He has been the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation and has earlier worked in Chennnai Corporation.

Mr. Kahlon said that he would be focus on public grievances redressal mechanism and give top priority to redress the issues raised by the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides taking care of implementation of the flagship programmes of the State government, he would also give importance to the drinking water issues in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US