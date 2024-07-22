Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is the new Collector of Ramanathapuram

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is the new district Collector of Ramanathapuram. He succeeds B. Vishnu Chandran, who has been transferred as Deputy Secretary, Public Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kahlon, a 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was hitherto Joint Commissioner, Municipal Administration.

He has been the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation and has earlier worked in Chennnai Corporation.

Mr. Kahlon said that he would be focus on public grievances redressal mechanism and give top priority to redress the issues raised by the people.

Besides taking care of implementation of the flagship programmes of the State government, he would also give importance to the drinking water issues in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.