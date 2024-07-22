GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is the new Collector of Ramanathapuram

Published - July 22, 2024 01:31 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Simranjeet Singh Kahlon assumes office as District Collector in Ramanathapuram district on July 22, 2024

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon assumes office as District Collector in Ramanathapuram district on July 22, 2024

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is the new district Collector of Ramanathapuram. He succeeds B. Vishnu Chandran, who has been transferred as Deputy Secretary, Public Department.

Mr. Kahlon, a 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was hitherto Joint Commissioner, Municipal Administration.

He has been the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation and has earlier worked in Chennnai Corporation.

Mr. Kahlon said that he would be focus on public grievances redressal mechanism and give top priority to redress the issues raised by the people.

Besides taking care of implementation of the flagship programmes of the State government, he would also give importance to the drinking water issues in the district.

