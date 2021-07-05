Simplify licence procedure for cracker shops: traders

As Application for temporary shops are accepted only 15 days ahead of Deepavali, traders end up having actual sale for not more than a week.

Virudhunagar

05 July 2021 17:53 IST

They want officials to clear applications within a stipulated period

Federation of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders has sought intervention of State Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu for simplifying the procedure for granting licence for permanent and temporary cracker shops.

“Explosives rules have scope for authorities to give licence for permanent cracker shops for a period of five years. However, officials give the licences only for one to three years according to their whims and fancies,” said the Federation’s State president V. Rajachandrasekaran.

Advertising

Advertising

This results in workload for officials and inconvenience for traders as officials keep them guessing for months whenever they go for renewal. “Applications that are given in as early as February or March are taken for scrutiny only a month before Deepavali,” he said.

The licences for permanent shops having crackers up to 500 kg are given by Commissioner of Police in the city limits and by District Revenue Officers in rural limits. The licence for bigger shops having fireworks up to 1,500 kg are given by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization. “PESO usually gives license for up to five years,” he said.

Stating that the last minute inspection of officials from village administrative officer up to District Revenue Officer takes a long time when the process was taken up at the last minute, the traders want the officials to clear the applications within a stipulated period.

“When applications for licence are pending, traders are forced to keep their fireworks in unlicensed place as the festival day approaches. The traders remain in a dilemma as to whether they should proceed with their procurement, create infrastructure, find manpower and start other activities or wait for the licence first,” Mr. Rajachandrasekaran said.

Similarly, the licences for temporary shops can be given one month ahead of Deepavali. However, the officials call for applications only 15 days ahead of the festival and the traders end up having actual sale for merely five days to one week. “This often affects sale during Deepavali,” he added.

The traders have given a memorandum to the Minister on this regard and have also sought stringent implementation of ban on online sales of fireworks.