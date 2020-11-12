SIMMA thanks Chief Minister

TIRUNELVELI

12 November 2020 20:14 IST

The South India Match Manufacturers’ Association has thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the State Government’s decision to establish welfare board for the benefit of match and fireworks industry workers.

In a statement, SIMMA secretary Devadoss said the Chief Minister’s announcement on setting up the welfare board would immensely benefit the workers.

