MaduraiTIRUNELVELI 12 November 2020 20:14 IST
SIMMA thanks Chief Minister
Updated: 12 November 2020 20:14 IST
The South India Match Manufacturers’ Association has thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the State Government’s decision to establish welfare board for the benefit of match and fireworks industry workers.
In a statement, SIMMA secretary Devadoss said the Chief Minister’s announcement on setting up the welfare board would immensely benefit the workers.
