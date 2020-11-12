Madurai

SIMMA thanks Chief Minister

The South India Match Manufacturers’ Association has thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the State Government’s decision to establish welfare board for the benefit of match and fireworks industry workers.

In a statement, SIMMA secretary Devadoss said the Chief Minister’s announcement on setting up the welfare board would immensely benefit the workers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 8:15:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/simma-thanks-chief-minister/article33085664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY