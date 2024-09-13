GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Similar products can be grouped under one taxation rate to simply implementation of GST, says Agro Food Chamber

Published - September 13, 2024 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in its suggestion to the Centre, said that all similar products can be grouped under one taxation rate in order to simplify the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a press release, its founder president S. Rethinavelu urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the GST issue. He suggested that the Group of Ministers appointed by the GST council to study the rate of tax of each and every commodity could instead study the possibility of levying a single rate of tax to all the commodities covered under one Section of the Harmonised System of Nomenclature (H.S.N.) Code structure under which GST tax rates have been fixed, so that confusions can be averted.

He said that it was unfortunate that the issue of Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar restaurant owner D. Sreenivasan pointing out flaws in GST in a meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore has been blown out of proportion. A person who is involved in hotel business for decades has expressed his difficulties in payment of GST. He pleaded only for uniform taxation for related commodities in a trade. Similar difficulties are experienced by different sections of trade and industry too, Mr. Rethinavelu said.

September 13, 2024

