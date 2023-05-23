SIMA, Texprocil condole death of industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan

May 23, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Coimbatore

Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) and Texprocil have condoled the death of well-known industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan in Madurai on Tuesday.

“The death of Kannan is a big loss to the textile industry. He was very active and would always highlight issues that the industry faced,” said Ravi Sam, chairman of SIMA.

Kannan headed the SIMA from 1990-1992 and the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) from 2000 to 2002.

He assumed office as the SIMA chairman just when textile mills no longer required licences to expand or set up new mills. He focused on improving labour productivity by introducing scientific work methods and took the initiative to bring out audio-visual aids in multiple regional languages for the benefit of textile mills across the country. The concept of a dedicated Technology Mission on Cotton was mooted during his tenure.

The industry was plagued with challenges such as levy of anti-dumping duty on yarn by the European Economic Community to curtail yarn imports from India, which the Association represented at the highest level successfully, according to the SIMA.

At Texprocil, he was instrumental in commissioning a study by McKinsey to achieve breakthrough in cotton textile exports in the post-quota period i.e after 2004. It was during this period that the Council commissioned the first study on benchmarking of production costs of cotton textiles in India vis-a-vis competing countries which was widely acknowledged by Government and Industry as providing deep insights and it successfully neutralised attempts of the European Union to repeatedly impose anti- dumping duty on imports of bedlinen from India. Subsequently, the bedlinen case became a landmark judgement in WTO jurisprudence. “He was a visionary leader,” said the Texprocil.