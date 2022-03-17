Silk ‘vasthram’ from Tirumala arrives in Andal temple
A silk vasthram from Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala was received at Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur on Thursday. The vasthram will be adorned to Andal on the occasion of celestial wedding to be held on Friday.
Tirumala Tirupathi Devasathanam officials brought the silk vasthram to Srivilliputtur. It was taken in procession through the Mada Streets and it was received by Srivilliputtur temple officials including its Executive Officer Muthu Raja.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.