Silk ‘vasthram’ from Tirumala arrives in Andal temple

A silk vasthram from Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala was received at Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur on Thursday. The vasthram will be adorned to Andal on the occasion of celestial wedding to be held on Friday.

Tirumala Tirupathi Devasathanam officials brought the silk vasthram to Srivilliputtur. It was taken in procession through the Mada Streets and it was received by Srivilliputtur temple officials including its Executive Officer Muthu Raja.