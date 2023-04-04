HamberMenu
Silk vasthram from Tirumala arrives Andal Temple

April 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau
Silk vasthram from Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala being brought to Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur for celestial wedding Andal with Lord Rengamannar to be held on Wednesday.

A silk vasthram from Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala was brought to Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur on Monday ahead of the celestial wedding which will be held on Wednesday. Swarnalatha, wife of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam Board Chairman Y.V. Subbareddy, who brought the vasthram handed it over to the Andal Temple Executive Officer, Muthuraja, admist playing of nagaswaram. Traditionally, the silk vasthram gifted by Venkateswara Temple would be used for the celestial wedding of Andal with Lord Rengamannar held on the Uthiram star of Tamil month of Panguni at Adipura hall.

