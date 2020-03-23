Silent Sunday marks total compliance of Janata Curfew

All the streets and major public spots in Madurai wore a deserted look on Sunday as the residents stayed indoors, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe Janata Curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the passengers, who arrived in MGR Bus Stand and Omni Bus Stand in the morning, were stranded as no public transport was available. Some of them were seen negotiating with autorickshaw drivers for distant places such as Sivakasi.

All major bus stands in the city – Mattuthavani, Arapalayam and Periyar Bus Stand – remained empty throughout the day. All arterial roads and crowded places like Vilakkuthoon, Teppakulam, Kalavasal junction and Goripalayam junction were free of vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Only traffic police constables were seen at many places. A police officer said all the 19 check posts in the city closely monitored traffic movement and people were discouraged from coming in or going out. “We advised them not to take up long distance travel as they would not get food or any usual help on the way,” the officer said.

Collector T.G. Vinay commended the residents for cooperating and staying indoors. “It is laudable that almost all the business establishments remained closed throughout the day. This curfew was important to curtail the community spread of COVID- 19 and will help to ‘flatten the curve’ in terms of the number of new COVID-19 positive cases. The social distancing is important to prevent the spread of infection from a primary source to other people,” he said.

Though around 80 homeless were rescued and rehabilitated by the district administration officials on Saturday, a large number of homeless people were still found across the city on Sunday. A few volunteers were also seen distributing food packets to them.

At 5 p.m. many residents clapped their hands to appreciate the selfless work of medical professionals and officials in other government bodies who are working selflessly in this fight against COVID-19. Police vehicles parked at different spots sounded their sirens at 5 p.m. as a mark of gratitude to the working medical professionals.

The total compliance to the curfew indicates that people are understanding the gravity of the situation, said V.P. Manikandan of Ellis Nagar. “If the government announces shutdown of services in Madurai in future, the residents will understand and oblige,” he said.

He also added that there was no hindrance in availing essential services as all hospitals, pharmacies and other essential facilities remained open throughout the day.

Though the government announced extension of the curfew till 5 a.m. on Monday, few vehicles were plying on arterial junctions on Sunday night.