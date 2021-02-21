Silent rally taken out in memory of a dog

Nandri Maravel, a unit of SPARK Trust, organised a silent rally in Madurai on Sunday, in memory of a community dog that was beaten to death last month.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shiva Prasad flagged off the rally. The participants started the rally from Raja Muthiah Mandram and it ended at the District Collectorate.
K.P. Mari Kumar, Chief Coordinator of Nandri Maravel, said that a community dog- Lucky- was beaten to death by a resident of Sellur last month. “Through the rally we also wanted to sensitise the public that community dogs are part of the society and it is our duty to take care of them,” he said.
The participants took an oath emphasising that all brutal human attacks against community dogs will be prevented. Every household will help nurture a dog. The practice of nurturing a foreign breed should be discouraged and local breeds must be promoted. They also took an oath saying that they will feed the community dogs.
