Silent processions taken out for Sitaram Yechury

Members of the Left parties and their allies took out a silent procession here on Friday as a mark of respect to veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away in New Delhi on Thursday.

Carrying the portrait of Yechury and the condolence banners, they took out the silent procession in Palayamkottai.

In Thoothukudi, the silent procession was taken out from Rajaji Park to Old Bus-Stand, where the participants offered floral tributes to the portrait of the departed leader.

CPI (M) district secretary K.P. Arumugam, Ottapidaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah, DMK Thoothukudi town secretary Anantha Sekaran, Congress president C.S. Muralidharan and CPI district secretary Karumban and participated.

In Vilathikulam, MLA G.V. Markandeyan, Vilathikulam DMK town secretary Velusamy, town panchayat president Surya Ayyanraj, CPI (M) district executive committee member Bhuviraj and taluk secretary Jothi offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sitaram Yechuri kept near the bus stand.

