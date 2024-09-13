GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Silent processions taken out for Sitaram Yechury

Updated - September 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Left parties and their allies taking out a silent procession in Thoothukudi on Friday as a mark of respect to CPI veteran Sitaram Yechury who passed away in New Delhi on Thursday.

Members of the Left parties and their allies taking out a silent procession in Thoothukudi on Friday as a mark of respect to CPI veteran Sitaram Yechury who passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Members of the Left parties and their allies took out a silent procession here on Friday as a mark of respect to veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away in New Delhi on Thursday.

Carrying the portrait of Yechury and the condolence banners, they took out the silent procession in Palayamkottai.

In Thoothukudi, the silent procession was taken out from Rajaji Park to Old Bus-Stand, where the participants offered floral tributes to the portrait of the departed leader.

CPI (M) district secretary K.P. Arumugam, Ottapidaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah, DMK Thoothukudi town secretary Anantha Sekaran, Congress president C.S. Muralidharan and CPI district secretary Karumban and participated.

In Vilathikulam, MLA G.V. Markandeyan, Vilathikulam DMK town secretary Velusamy, town panchayat president Surya Ayyanraj, CPI (M) district executive committee member Bhuviraj and taluk secretary Jothi offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sitaram Yechuri kept near the bus stand.

Published - September 13, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.