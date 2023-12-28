GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Silent procession taken out to mourn demise of Vijayakanth

December 28, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Silent prayer taken out by leaders of all political parties to mourn the demise of actor, politician, Vijayakanth, in Rajapalayam on Thursday.

Silent prayer taken out by leaders of all political parties to mourn the demise of actor, politician, Vijayakanth, in Rajapalayam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A silent procession was taken out by leaders and cadres of all political parties to mourn the demise of actor and political leader Vijayakanth here on Thursday.

Carrying a banner with photographs of the founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, the leaders walked through the arterial roads from Cotton Market to Jawahar Ground.

Later, the mourners paid floral tributes to the portrait of Vijayakanth. DMDK town secretary Kumar presided over a condolence meeting in which leaders from various parties spoke about the film and political achievements of Vijayakanth.

They recalled his life as a Kollyhood hero. They also heaped praise on how he carved a niche for himself in the political arena in a short period and rose to the level of becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Former MP P. Lingam (CPI), Tiger Samsuddin (Congress), Paramasivam and Murugesan (AIADMK), Imam Sha (DMK), B. Mariappan (Communist Party of India- Marxist), Saravanan (VCK) were among those who took part in the condolence meeting.

