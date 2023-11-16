ADVERTISEMENT

Silent procession taken out to condole demise of Sankaraiah

November 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadres of various political parties take out a silent procession, to condole the death of veteran leader N. Sankaraiah, in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Members of various political parties participated in a silent procession organised in Thoothukudi on Thursday to condole the demise of veteran CPI(M) leader and freedom fighter N. Sankaraiah.

 Led by Thoothukudi city district secretary of CPI(M), T. Raja, the rally was taken out from Rajaji Park to Old Bus Stand where the rallyists offered floral tributes to a portrait of Sankaraiah.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, CPI(M) office-bearers K.S. Arjunan, Russel and Petchimuthu, DMK’s Thoothukudi city district secretary Ananthasekaran, State vice-president of Congress A.P.C.V. Shanmugam, Thoothukudi city district president of Congress C.S. Muralidharan, and office-bearers of CPI, MDMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi participated.

