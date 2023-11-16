HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Silent procession taken out to condole demise of Sankaraiah

November 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadres of various political parties take out a silent procession, to condole the death of veteran leader N. Sankaraiah, in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Cadres of various political parties take out a silent procession, to condole the death of veteran leader N. Sankaraiah, in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Members of various political parties participated in a silent procession organised in Thoothukudi on Thursday to condole the demise of veteran CPI(M) leader and freedom fighter N. Sankaraiah.

 Led by Thoothukudi city district secretary of CPI(M), T. Raja, the rally was taken out from Rajaji Park to Old Bus Stand where the rallyists offered floral tributes to a portrait of Sankaraiah.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, CPI(M) office-bearers K.S. Arjunan, Russel and Petchimuthu, DMK’s Thoothukudi city district secretary Ananthasekaran, State vice-president of Congress A.P.C.V. Shanmugam, Thoothukudi city district president of Congress C.S. Muralidharan, and office-bearers of CPI, MDMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.