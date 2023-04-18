HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Silambu Express timings to change between Tiruchi and Aruppukottai

April 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Sundar S 5988

The timings of Train No. 20681 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Silambu Express have been revised between Tiruchi and Aruppukottai due to shifting of traction from diesel to electrical.

The revised timings would come into force from April 20 (for the train leaving Chennai Egmore on April 19), according to a railway statement.

The revised (arrival/departure) timings of the train at various stations are: Tiruchi 1.45 a.m./1.50 a.m.; Pudukottai 2.33 a.m./2.35 a.m.; Karaikudi 3.08 a.m./3.10 a.m.; Devakottai Road 3.16 a.m./3.17 a.m.; Sivaganga 3.42 a.m./3.44 a.m.; Manamadurai 4.10 a.m./4.12 a.m.; and Aruppukottai 4.54 a.m./4.55 a.m.

The train would run on its usual timings from Virudhunagar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.