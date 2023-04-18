Silambu Express timings to change between Tiruchi and Aruppukottai

April 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The timings of Train No. 20681 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Silambu Express have been revised between Tiruchi and Aruppukottai due to shifting of traction from diesel to electrical.

The revised timings would come into force from April 20 (for the train leaving Chennai Egmore on April 19), according to a railway statement.

The revised (arrival/departure) timings of the train at various stations are: Tiruchi 1.45 a.m./1.50 a.m.; Pudukottai 2.33 a.m./2.35 a.m.; Karaikudi 3.08 a.m./3.10 a.m.; Devakottai Road 3.16 a.m./3.17 a.m.; Sivaganga 3.42 a.m./3.44 a.m.; Manamadurai 4.10 a.m./4.12 a.m.; and Aruppukottai 4.54 a.m./4.55 a.m.

The train would run on its usual timings from Virudhunagar.