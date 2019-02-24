Silambu express becomes tri-weekly

Karaikudi

The Karaikudi Chamber of Commerce and Industries has welcomed increasing the frequency of Chennai Egmore - Sengottai – Chennai Egmore Silambu express trains from bi-weekly to tri-weekly with effect from February 25.

Chamber president Samy Thiravidamani thanked Southern Railway and Madurai division of Southern Railway for conceding the long pending demand of the chamber. Increasing the frequency would be of great help to passengers and traders who travelled on the train in the stretch, he said.

The additional service would start on February 25 from Chennai Egmore and the next day from Sengottai, a Southern Railway order said.

Train no. 16181 Chennai Egmore Sengottai Silambu express would be operated thrice in a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and Train no. 16182 Sengottai – Chennai Egmore Silambu express would be operated on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, it said.

There would be no change in the composition, existing timings and stoppages of the trains, the order said.