Sikkal panchayat ward members resign en masse on water issue

August 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

From day one of assuming office as the vice-president of the Sikkal panchayat near Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, the people have been facing issues regarding potable water, said Noorul Ameen and even after two years, the officials had not shown any interest to get it implemented.

Speaking to reporters after submitting their resignations en masse to Collector B Vishnu Chandran at the Collectorate, he said that a majority of the population in our habitation purchased potable water for ₹12 and ₹15 per pot depending on the need.

Though the TWAD Board and Rural Development Department officials, who attended the panchayat meetings, were asked about the status of the Cauvery drinking water project, there was no proper answer. “Hence, all the 12 ward members including me decided to submit our resignations with the Collector as a mark of protest, Mr. Noorul Ameen said.

He further said that though the district was assured drinking water from the Cauvery and the government had claimed to have spent several crore, Sikkal panchayat did not get a drop of water. In reality, villages including Pottalpacheri, Kalaneermangalam, Thottiapatti, Andichikulam, Madeena Nagar and Gandhi Nagar remained bone dry.

The people are agitated and flagged the issue with the panchayat ward members. “Only when the government help us, we can regulate at our levels in distribution and among others. Where can we go for drawing the potable water,” he asked and hence to show our solidarity with the people, we have tendered resignation today,” he summed up.

However, the Collector, is said to have assured to take action and promised to hold a meeting with the officials, he said.

