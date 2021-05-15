Significant rainfall in Kanniyakumari

15 May 2021 20:06 IST

Nagercoil

Kanniyakumari

district experienced widespread rainfall on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

As the district has been experiencing rain since Friday, reservoirs close to the Western Ghats were getting a decent inflow. Storage level of Petchippaarai dam was 43 feet against the maximum capacity of 48 feet. It was getting steady influx of 1,532 cusecs and 175 cusecs of water was being discharged from the dam.

Similarly, 175 cusecs of water was being released from Perunchaani dam which had a level of 58 feet against the maximum storage level of 77 feet. It was getting 1,510 cusecs of water following incessant rainfall in the catchment areas.

Collector M. Aravind visited Aattur near Thiruvattar to inspect flood in Moovaatrumugam river on Saturday.

A portion of the compound wall of Government Hospital at Karungal Chundavilai collapsed following incessant rains. As the collapsed portion filled-up the nearby channel, rainwater was stagnating in the area.

Power supply at Iravipudhur and Painkulam near Kuzhithurai, Eeththamozhi, Mulagumoodu near Thuckalay, Saral near Colachel were hit for several hours after the rain coupled with strong wind uprooted trees. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot to clear the uprooted trees.

Fishermen did not venture into the sea for fishing in view of the cyclone even as mechanized boat fishermen involved in multi-day deep sea fishing started returning to the nearest shore.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Bhoothapandi – 40, Chittar I – 78, Kaliyal – 60, Kannimar – 33, Kottaaram – 36, Kuzhithurai – 74, Mayilaudi – 58, Nagercoil – 53, Petchipaarai Dam – 71, Perunchaani Dam – 81, Puththen Dam – 79, Chittar II- 68, Surulacode – 70, Thuckalay – 87, Colachel – 64, Eraniel – 22, Balamore – 75, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 60, Aralvaimozhi – 20, Kozhiporevilai – 92, Adaiyaamadai – 57, Kurunthancode – 46, Mullankinaavilai – 87, Aanaikidangu – 57 and Mukkadal Dam – 35.

Tirunelveli

Since the coastal region of Tirunelveli district experienced intermittent drizzle with reasonably strong winds on Saturday, the country boat fishermen did not venture into the sea for fishing. A temporary bridge near Moongiladi near Kalakkad collapsed following incessant rains.

Even though meteorologists had predicted heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, no part in these two districts received significant rainfall on Saturday.

The waterfalls at Courtallam had a decent flow of water following incessant rain along the Western Ghats.

Theni

Catchment areas of Periyar witnessed widespread rainfall since Friday late night, PWD officials said.

As a result, the Kottakudi river in Kurangani experienced flash floods, said Bodi DSP Parthiban. After personnel at the Kurangani police station spotted the flash flood, an alert helped the officers in the plains to be on alert. There was no casualty as residents stayed indoors following incessant rains, he added.