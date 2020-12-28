Significant orders passed by Madurai Bench in 2020

Madurai

The year 2020 has turned out to be extraordinary for Indian Judiciary. In view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the country came under a national lockdown. But, this did not stop the Indian courts from continuing its functions. Virtual courts or hearing cases via video conferencing method was adopted for much of the year in order to ensure justice to litigants.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which has been hearing cases via video conferencing has delivered significant orders this year. The court came forward a number of times to take up issues suo motu in order to render justice and also give out elaborate guidelines to be followed in the future.

In June, the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks sparked a nationwide outrage. The court initiated suo motu proceedings and monitored the case closely. Dismissing the bail petition of one of the accused in the case, the court gave out directions with regard to displaying the rights of the complainants in police stations.

The court also gave out elaborate guidelines with regard to conducting videography of the post-mortem. With regard to custodial deaths cases, the court ruled that no autopsy should take place before the next of kin saw the body and the autopsy should be carried out by a team of qualified medical experts.

Taking a sympathetic view of the plight of 31 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, the court granted them bail and directed the government to consider closing the cases against them as they had already suffered enough. The court also quashed FIRs registered against advocates and human rights activists for taking part in the Anti-CAA protests.

Quashing a criminal defamation case against a journalist, the court observed that there was no point in merely singing paeans to freedom of press if one cannot go to its rescue when the right was faced with a serious threat. The court granted default bail to an accused in a case after the police failed to file the final report within the mandated time period.

Another significant case that was taken up suo motu was the incident of a group of members from the Scheduled Caste community who had to carry a dead body through an agricultural field as there was no pathway to the burial ground. “We have to hang our heads in shame”, the court observed on the caste discrimination and sought reports in the case.

Taking a serious view of pollution of waterbodies and prevailing corruption practices, the court asked why not were punishments made stricter to curb the practices. The court also took a serious view of issues of Kudimaramath, illegal quarrying, illegal extraction of groundwater, the status of COVID-19 pandemic and restrained the sale of oil in loose.

In other important cases, the court's intervention proved to be significant. After the court had sought a response, the 7.5 % horizontal quota for the benefit of government school students who cleared NEET for medical admissions was implemented, quota for the benefit of Tamil medium students in appointments was implemented and online gambling was banned in the State.