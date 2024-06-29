GIFT a SubscriptionGift
’Significant breakthrough achieved in treating symptoms of psoriasis vulgaris’

A team of the Government Thoothukudi Medical College has treated symptoms of psoriasis vulgaris by giving oral consumption of Neu REFIX beta glucan for 28 days

Updated - June 29, 2024 06:23 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 06:21 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau
J. Thadeus, centre, Dermatologist, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, addressing the media on Friday.

J. Thadeus, centre, Dermatologist, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, addressing the media on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A team of dermatologists of the Government Thoothukudi Medical College have made a significant breakthrough in clinical signs and symptoms of psoriasis vulgaris following oral consumption of Neu REFIX beta glucan for 28 days.

This clinical trial was conducted by a team headed by Professor J. Thadeus, Head, Department of Dermatology, Government Thoothukudi Medical College and with the technical advice of Japanese scientists.

The study was presented at the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) Conference held in June in Stockholm, Sweden.

Psoriasis is a multi-factorial inflammatory skin disease that affects about 3% of the population. The disease in about 30% of patients may progress to psoriatic arthritis, which affects the joints. As a definitive cure is not available, disease modifying treatments remain the mainstream of management. Based on the earlier reports by Japanese scientists in pre-clinical and clinical studies using Neu REFIX beta glucans, Dr. Thadeus conducted this trial in 30 patients; 20 of them took Neu REFIX along with conventional therapies while the other 10 had only conventional therapies.

In the study, 80% of the patients who consumed Neu REFIX showed improvements in their skin condition compared to those who had only conventional treatment. Professor J. Suresh Durai of the Government Tirunelveli Medical College and Ichiro Miura of Obihiro Hospital, Hokkaido, Japan, evaluated the skin biopsy findings to confirm the improvement.

Research on this novel beta glucans started in 2009. Clinical studies in healthy volunteers and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients have shown its efficacy as an anti-inflammatory, immunomodulating adjuvant along with beneficial gut microbiome reconstitution and now it is a hope for psoriasis patients, added the scientists in a press release on Saturday.

