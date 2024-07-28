Significance of mangrove ecosystems stressed

Around 70 ha of mangroves will be restored this year under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission in Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division, said Wildlife Warden, Ramanathapuram, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar.

To mark the International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem, Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division organised an event to plant mangrove saplings. The saplings were planted in Mandapam and Ramanathapuram ranges.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sudhakar said that the main objective of the event was to create awareness of the significance of mangrove ecosystems and to promote solutions for their sustainable management and conservation.

At Mandapam range, beach cleaning work was carried out by forest officials and school students and 600 saplings were planted. At Ramanathapuram range, forest officials school students took part in events which included planting of saplings.

The students were told about the importance and protection of shores and coastal fauna. The Forest officials and students took pledge for the conservation and protection of mangroves.

