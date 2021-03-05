Signature campaign to achieve cent percent voting launched

Theni

05 March 2021 19:59 IST

Collector H. Krishnanunni on Friday commenced the signature campaign to achieve 100 % voting during the ensuing assembly polls on April 6.

Launching the campaign at Theni-Allinagaram Kamarajar Bus Stand, he appealed to all eligible voters to exercise their votes. “It is every one’s duty and right to be a part of the polling on April 6”, the Collector said while beginning the campaign. Following him, many public also joined in affixing their signature on the huge board installed for the purpose.

The officials also organised Rangoli competition, setting off hydrogen filled balloons and established a model-polling station. “This would enable the first-time voters to have a real feel of stepping into the polling station and casting their vote,” Tahsildar Devadas said.

The District Election Officer said that all the licence holders of weapons including pistol, revolver and rifle, shall surrender them before March 15 either with the jurisdiction police station or with the armoury (dealers with licence to keep the weapons in safe custody).

The Election Commission had notified through its guidelines to ensure that there was no untoward incident during the model code of conduct was in force. Hence, for the smooth polling and counting, it has been decided to deposit the weapons voluntarily as per the instructions.

As part of ensuring that there were no malpractice or other forms of corruption, a special officer has been appointed to monitor the daily sales of liquor in the district. Any complaints of sudden rise in the sale of liquor in any outlet would be subject to audit. The sales supervisors shall maintain the log book properly with daily sales/stock availability.

Similarly, TASMAC staff carrying cash to the bank for remittance of the sale proceeds shall do so by entering the denominations properly in the challan. Any neglect would be viewed seriously and action initiated as per the laws, the District Manager said.