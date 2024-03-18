ADVERTISEMENT

Signature campaign on “My vote is not for sale” held in Virudhunagar

March 18, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘selfie-point’ to promote the slogan ‘I will definitely cast my vote’ at the Collectorate in Virudhunagar.

The district administration has begun “My Vote is not for sale” campaign to encourage all voters to exercise their franchise without any inducement.

After pasting stickers on TNSTC buses on Sunday, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan inaugurated a signature campaign at the Collectorate on Monday. The Collector said the stickers on buses would take the message to the masses in rural areas also.

A ‘selfie-point’ was also inaugurated on the Collectorate premises to promote the slogan ‘I will definitely cast my vote’. People who come to the Collectorate can take ‘selfie’ from the point and spread the word on the need to cast their vote.

Mr. Jayaseelan said all voters should turn up at the booths on April 19 and cast their votes without fail to ensure 100% voter turn-out.

District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran and Personal Assistants to the Collector Firthouse Fathima (General) and Eswaranathan (Election) were present.

