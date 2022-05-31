Signature campaign launched

Staff Reporter May 31, 2022 20:03 IST

Staff Reporter May 31, 2022 20:03 IST

On the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day, various non-profit organisations launched a signature campaign at the Kamaraj bus stand here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, V R Srinivasan initiated the campaign by signing on the flex board erected near the Police Outpost. Volunteers distributed pamphlets which explained ill effects of using tobacco and smoking.

City Health Officer P. Indira, M. Ramachandran, and Deputy Director of Medical Services (TB), N Shek Dawood of Indian Red Cross Society, Dindigul chapter, were present.

Dindigul Government Medical College Dean K. K. Vijayakumar flagged off an awareness rally organised by the Indian Medical Association, the Dindigul chapter, on the premises of Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

The rally was taken out for about 2 km in the city. IMA president K. Mahalakshmi, secretary D Joseph Christopher Babu, doctors and medical students of Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital and social activists participated in the event.