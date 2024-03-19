Signature campaign for voter awareness

March 19, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Emphasising the importance of voting and achieving 100% voter turnout in the upcoming general elections, an awareness programme was held at Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha launched the programme with the theme ‘Elections - The Biggest Festival and Pride of the Nation’.

As part of the awareness programme, government officials took a pledge that they would cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The main objective of the programme was to create awareness among the public and achieve 100 % voter turnout in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several events were being held in this regard, the Collector and District Election Officer said.

Ms. Sangeetha said that various events were launched as part of the awareness programmes that included signature campaigns, awareness rallies and ‘Selfie Points’ have been installed with a message to the voters ‘It is my duty to vote’.

Tricolour balloons were released and the officials held placards on the importance of voting.

The Collector said that the polling stations in the district were prepared for the elections. Flying squads were functioning efficiently and were taking necessary action to monitor the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Adequate teams were deployed in the district to ensure continuous monitoring, she said.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B. K. Aravind, Additional Collector Monica Rana, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, officials and self-help group members were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.