Signature campaign against use of tobacco

T.K. Rajasekhar, Deputy commissioner of Police (Crime), takes part in a signature campaign at Nala Dental Hospital in Madurai on Saturday.

05 June 2021 22:14 IST

Madurai

A signature campaign against the use of tobacco, organised by Nala Dental Hospital, was held on the hospital premises here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) T.K. Rajasekhar initiated the signature campaign. Doctors J. Kannaperuman and Anusha also participated in the event.

The signature campaign concluded the week-long awareness programmes conducted by the hospital since the World No-Tobacco Day that falls on May 31.

According to Dr. Kannaperuman one-third of the adult population across the world uses tobacco in some form.

About 90% of the people diagnosed with cancer in mouth, throat and lips use tobacco in some form. Tobacco users are six times more likely to develop oral cancers. Tobacco users are also likely to develop gum disease, which can attack roots and cause teeth to fall out.

Even smokeless tobacco products can irritate gum tissue, causing gums to loosen around teeth, making it easier for bacteria to settle in and develop decay, he added.