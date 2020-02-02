Signature campaign against CAA

Virudhunagar

People should understand the ‘designs’ of Bharatiya Janata Party in promoting its Hindutva “divisive” politics that is based on dividing people on religious lines, said former Minister, Thangam Thennarasu.

Inaugurating a signature campaign organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance at Kariyapatti, the Tiruchuli MLA said that the BJP had failed the country on economic front.

“It is always keeping the people on tenterhooks so that they do not think about its failure on all poll promises. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is one of the tools to divert people’s attention,” he said.

He clarified that CAA was not just anti-Muslim, but would discriminate people from other communities too. “It is against the very democratic fabric of the country,” he said.

Recalling that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman relating Goddess Saraswathi to Indus Valley Civilization during her budget speech, he said it was also an attempt to further Hindutva ideology. Democratic forces should get united to stop this, he said.

Another party MLA K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran participated in a similar meeting at Aruppukottai and Sattur.

Party MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan and Thangapandian and leaders of allied parties P. Lingam, T. Ramasamy (CPI) and K. Arjunan (CPI-M, S. Balasubramanian, Mahalakshmi, took part in the meeting at different places in the district.

Dindigul

The campaign was inaugurated at Manikoondu in Dindigul by former minister and deputy general secretary of DMK I. Periyasamy. He said the Central government had introduced the CAA/NRC in order to divide the citizens on religious and communal lines.

A large number of people from various walks of life took part in the campaign and signed against the Act. The campaign was also held in other major towns in the district, including Batlagundu, Athoor, Kodaikanal, Palani, Oddanchatram and Vedasandur. Former MLA and Communist Part of India (Marxist) district functionary K. Balabarathi took part.

Similarly in Theni district, a signature campaign was led by DMK functionaries and they collected signatures from the common public across the district including Uthamapalayam, Cumbum, Andipatti, Bodinayakkanur, Chinnamanur, Theni and Periyakulam.