Signal failure in Nazareth railway station
Failure of home signal at Nazareth railway station on Sunday afternoon forced railway officials to operate trains with "line clear ticket" between Srivaikuntam and Nazareth stations on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section.
According to railway sources, the locopilot of Palaghat-Tiruchendur train found that the post of the home signal had fallen down away from the track.
With no home signal, the officials suspended the signal and operated all down trains with line clear ticket, a manual way of operating trains between Srivaikuntam and Nazareth.
As a result, no crossing of trains was allowed at Nazareth railway station.
Work to restore the signal is under way, the official said.
