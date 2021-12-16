Plan to take Siddha students to Western Ghats

The district administration will make arrangements for taking the students of Government Siddha Medical College to the Western Ghats, a rich source of herbal plants, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Addressing the seminar held at the Government Siddha Medical College on Thursday on ‘Prevention and management of communicable diseases – a Siddha perspective,’ he said the budding Siddha practitioners should visit Western Ghats, the cradle of herbal wealth, to understand the herbal plants grown abundantly by nature. Since these herbal plants were the backbones of the Siddha formulations being prescribed for a range of ailments, the practitioners and the medicos should visit the Western Ghats frequently.

The district administration, having realized the importance of herbal plants’ role in the formulation of siddha medicines, would organise special trips for Siddha medical students in batches to the Western Ghats.

“I have trekked for several km along the Western Ghats to see these priceless medicinal plants on various occasions. Siddha students should visit these places, for which the district administration will make arrangements,” he assured.

He also assured them that the Siddha research station would be established with additional facilities on getting permission from the State Government.