Siddha hospital treating COVID-19 patients at Sivagiri

With the Siddha formulations doing wonders for the COVID-19 patients as per the study conducted by the doctors of Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai, the district has got its full-fledged Siddha hospital for treating the COVID-19 positive patients.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, who has established the hospital at Sivagiri near Sanakrankovil, inaugurated the facility in the presence of Tenkasi MP, Dhanush M. Kumar on Tuesday. The 75-bedded Siddha Hospital for COVID-19 patients has been created on the premises of Stella Mary’s College of Education with all facilities.

Patients being admitted here would be given only Siddha formulations besides breathing exercises for strengthening lungs, exercises for increasing oxygen saturation, meditation, ‘aasanaas,’ relaxation, ‘varma,’ counselling etc.

“The patients are given ‘kabasura kudineer’, nochchi leaf steam inhalation and nochchi leaf drinking water, ohm drinking water, cinnamon, clove, turmeric, cumin and ginger mixture concoction, inhalation of herbal plant steam etc. are also given to the patients as this procedure is a proven line of treatment as per siddha medical system,” the Collector said.

He said that those who are getting discharged from the Siddha hospital, would be given Siddha formulations for strengthening their physique. “They will have to take these Siddha medicines for about a month,” he said.

Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar, District Siddha Medical Officer Usha, Joint Director of Health Services Nedumaaran, and Deputy Director of Health Services Yogananth were present.

In Tirunelveli district, the Government Siddha Medical College Hospital is treating the COVID-19 patients.