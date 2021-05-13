Siddha units inaugurated in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi

Kanimozhi, MP, inaugurated siddha medicine wing at Tiruchendur and Thoothukudi on Thursday for treating COVID-19 patients while inspecting ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations in the district.

In Tiruchendur, the siddha treatment centre has been established at Dr. Sivanthi Aditanar Engineering College with 100 beds where siddha medicines and herbal food will be distributed and yoga sessions conducted for the patients.

Tiruchendur MLA and Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan informed that 100 beds with oxygen facility in Tiruchendur Government Hospital had been created while the vaccination centre would be functioning from Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School.

Monitoring Officer for Thoothukudi district Kumar Jayanth, Collector K. Senthil Raj and senior officials were present.

In Thoothukudi, Ms. Kanimozhi inspected the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital along with Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan. “The siddha medical section in the hospital has been expanded with eight siddha doctors will treat the COVID-19 patients,” said Ms. Kanimozhi who also inaugurated a siddha medical centre at Thoothukudi Government Engineering College where 100 inpatients can be treated.

Earlier, Ms. Kanimozhi inaugurated distribution of COVID-19 relief to cardholders at Mukkaani in the presence of Mr. Radhakrishnan, and at Polepettai in the presence of Ms. Geetha.