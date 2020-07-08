Siddha medicine distributed

Madurai

Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu distributed 100 boxes of ‘IMPRO’, a siddha medicine, which is a mixture of 66 herbs to the judicial officers of the Madurai District Court, here on Wednesday.

The boxes of the medicine were distributed in the presence of Madurai-based Siddha doctor S. Subramanian who developed the herbal concoction. A team of experts constituted by the State government had tested IMPRO and found it to have an anti-viral effect.

Following orders from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the siddha medicine has been sent to the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha for a further test. Mr. Subramanian had sought a direction before the High Court for the Centre to test his herbal concoction and see if it can be used as a cure for COVID-19.