Siddha medical college students stage protest

March 04, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Wearing black badges, students of Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai staged a dharna on the college campus on Monday urging the government to find a suitable place for relocating the college and the hospital.

 The students said the government had allocated ₹40 crore for constructing new buildings for the college and the hospital. Since the existing college and the hospital were situated inside a cramped campus, there was no space for even a herbal garden, the most essential facility for a siddha medical college.

 Moreover, there was no space for constructing additional classrooms, hospital and hostel buildings.

 “Since some of the influential faculty members of the college and the hospital do not want the relocation of this campus to a spacious place in Tirunelveli or Palayamkottai outskirts, they are feeding the government with fake information. Hence, the funds being allocated for the new buildings cannot be utilized. The government should understand the ulterior motive behind the college authorities and find a new place for relocating the college, hospital and the hostel for creating better facilities,” the students said.

 They announced that they would continue the agitation at least for a week to attract the attention of the government.

