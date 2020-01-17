Madurai

Siddha doctor booked

Karimedu Police filed a case against a Siddha doctor, Selvaperumal of Bethaniyapuram, here on Wednesday for allegedly injecting a patient with expired allopathic drug. The police said M. Duraipandi of Kochadai, a driver, approached the accused at his clinic on November 7, 2019, to get treated for fever.

The accused allegedly administered an injection to the patient and collected fees. However, the patient suffered swelling and further complications, following which he had to undergo treatment elsewhere in various hospitals. When the patient demanded his money back, the accused threatened him by sending five persons to his house.

