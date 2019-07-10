SIDCO develops integrated seafood park

The Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) limited has developed an Integrated Seafood Park at Sakkarakottai near here exclusively for allotment of developed plots to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for setting up seafood processing units and producing value added seafood.

SIDCO has developed the park on 50 acre off East Coast Road and abutting the Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi National Highway at the cost of ₹ 22 crore under the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme – Phase II with financial assistance from Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) and the State government.

After developing the park with required infrastructure, SIDCO had invited applications from MSMEs late last year and two MSMEs had so far applied, including a Chennai based firm for manufacturing boats, officials said. The park was also open for setting up fish nets knitting, boat manufacturing and for making allied products, they said.

SIDCO, which has fixed the tentative cost of the developed plots at ₹23 lakh per acre, said that the MSMEs could apply for extent of areas required for their projects, they said.

The park has roads, street lights, water supply system, drainage channels and storm water drain, officials said.

As the coastal district topped fish production in the state, the park was developed to encourage MSMEs to set up their units for processing of fish, shrimp, prawns and crabs and ready to eat, ready to cook, ready to fry, heat and serve and branded products, K .Sasikala, Branch Manager (in-charge), SIDCO branch office, Sivaganga, said.

After completing allotment of developed plots on 50 acre, another 50 acre would be developed in the second phase, she said. MSMEs which get allotments should complete the civil work and commence production within 24 months, she said.

A.M. Baskaran, Executive Engineer, SIDCO construction wing, Madurai, said the park would have an administrative block, cold storage facility and a sub-station with industrial feeder to ensure quality power to the manufacturing units.

MSMEs could download applications from SIDCO’s website www.sidco.tn.nic.in and visit the website www.sidco.tn.nic.in for terms and conditions, he added.