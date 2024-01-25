ADVERTISEMENT

Sickle, firearm seized from ‘Rocket’ Raja’s house

January 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have recovered weapons, including firearms, from the house of Panangaattuppadai Katchi founder ‘Rocket’ Raja.

 Sources in the police said ‘Rocket’ Raja was arrested in connection with a murder case a few months ago and he was enlarged on bail. When an accused in another murder case was grilled, he reportedly told the police that he had received the weapons used for the murder from ‘Rocket’ Raja.

 Subsequently, surprise check was conducted in the house of ‘Rocket’ Raja in Aanaigudi near Thisaiyanvilai on Thursday in which the police reportedly recovered an antler, sickle, a firearm and a binocular used in rifles for hunting.

 Further investigations are on.

