Siblings reunited with family members

Madurai

Two siblings rescued by the Child Welfare Committee in 2013 were finally reunited with their family members on Friday. The family members originally from Tiruchi district traced the two siblings based on the statement given by their parents before their death in 2016.

In 2013, fortune-tellers Shanmugan and Parvathi came to Madurai along with their children Mary and Vijay. It was said that the fortune-tellers had asked the children to stay back at the railway station. They then ventured out to find clients. The other children of the couple stayed back in their home in Tiruchi district.

Under these circumstances, the Railway Police found the children then aged 7 and 2 respectively begging in the railway station. The police then alerted the child helpline and handed the children to the Madurai Child Welfare Committee. The committee left the children in registered homes.

They were given shelter and education. It was said that the parents had approached the Child Welfare Committee, but decided to leave the children under the care of the committee. The other siblings did not know the whereabouts.

Based on the statement given by their parents in 2016, the elder brothers and sisters of the siblings tried to trace them. Finally, based on available records, the Child Welfare Committee was able to reunite the family members. Member of the District Child Welfare Committee L. Shanmugam said that the two siblings, now aged 15 and 10, would continue to stay at the respective homes and complete their school education.