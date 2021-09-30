SI Woman of the Year Award to LDC Principal

Four other achievers honoured

In the centenary year of Soroptimist International (SI), the Madurai Chapter bestowed the Woman of the Year Award on the Principal of Lady Doak College (LDC), Christianna Singh on Tuesday. Also to mark its 12-year journey, the local chapter honored four other women achievers.

The SI-Madurai is India’s 12th Soroptimist Club founded in 2009 by Anitha Rajarajan.

Receiving the award from chapter president Manju Anilkumar, Ms. Singh said, she — like several other women — was blessed beyond measure to do what she was doing.

The other recipients of the special award were Geetha Bharathi for community service, Kanthimathi for philanthropy and Shanthini Arunagiri, director of Madurai Natya Kalalaya. LDC student Revathi Veeramani, also a recipient, could not attend the function.

The past projects of SI (Madurai chapter) include providing scholarship funds to needy college girls, minimising the use and responsible disposal of hazardous plastics, solid waste management and waste segregation, establishing and renovating neighbourhood parks and creating green lungs and miyawaki forests in different parts of the city.

In this short period, SI Madurai has also won four awards and their founder president Ms.Anitha was named as one among 100 women selected across the world for #WhoIsShe campaign in the centenary year.