Si. Va. tank undergoes makeover to attract visitors

April 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Corporation is transforming the Si. Va. irrigation tank near Meelavittaan, which used to attract visitors during ‘Kari Naal’ after the ‘Pongal’, as a pleasure spot by creating attractive features there.

The irrigation tank on 135 acres with 70 million cubic feet capacity gets water from Kaalaankarai, Kazhugu Paathai and Kazhuthai Paathai channels during monsoon or heavy downpour. Since these three channels were encroached upon, the rainwater, mostly wild streams, entered the residential areas in the past to cause flooding.

After removing the encroachments, the Corporation has allotted ₹ 11.50 crore for desilting this waterbody, besides strengthening the bund for about 2.80 km. with walkers’ path. Moreover, sand dunes have been created inside the tank and tree saplings planted on these mounds.

“We’ve planted palmyrah seeds along the bunds, which have started germinating now. We’ve planned to create more green cover and other facilities here to attract people,” said Mayor Jegan Periyasamy after inspecting the work on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the rainwater flowing in the wild streams from Ottapidaaram and Puthiyamputhur via Kaalaankarai, Kazhugu Paathai and Kazhuthai Paathai channels can be diverted to Si. Va. Tank, it will avert flooding of residential areas in future. “Moreover, it will also improve groundwater table in this region tremendously,” the officials said.