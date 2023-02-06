SI thwarts murder attempt, suffers stab injury on hand 

February 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

A police Sub-Inspector suffered a stab injury on the hand as he thwarted an attempt to murder a youth during an inquiry.

Police said Bhavani, 20, of Kamaraj Nagar near Kulasekarapattinam eloped with her neighbour Gokul Chandrasekar, 23, recently after the girl’s family was opposed to it and got married in a temple in Nagercoil on February 4.

After the girl’s family filed a complaint with the Kulasekaranpattinam police, Bhavani and Gokul Chandrasekar came to the police station on Monday and appeared before Sub-Inspector Ravichandran for the inquiry.

Even as the inquiry was going on in the presence of both the families, Bhavani’s elder brother Muthupandi tried to stab Gokul Chandrasekar with a sharp object which was thwarted by an alert Mr. Ravichandran, who suffered a stab injury on the right hand.

After first-aid at Kulasekaranpattinam Primary Health Centre, Mr. Ravichandran was admitted to Tiruchendur Government Hospital for treatment.

Kulasekaranpattinam police have picked up Muthupandi.