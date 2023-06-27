ADVERTISEMENT

 SI suspended for demanding bribe

June 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A Sub-Inspector of Police has been placed under suspension for demanding bribe from a lorry driver.

As several truckloads of vegetables, minerals and paddy straw are being sent to neighbouring Kerala every day, check-post has been set up by police at Puliyarai on Tenkasi – Kerala border. When a truck carrying paddy straw reached the check-post recently, the driver gave ₹100 as bribe to Sub-Inspector of Police James, 55, who demanded more money from the driver.

 When the driver refused, James returned ₹100 back to the driver and instructed one of his subordinates to register a case against the lorry for ‘overloading.’

 As this incident was recorded by a person in the checkpost on a mobile phone, it went viral on social media. Subsequently, Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson shifted him to Armed Reserve Police on Monday night and placed James under suspension on Tuesday. “A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted on the charges against James,” Mr. Samson said.

