 SI suspended for demanding bribe

A Sub-Inspector of Police has been placed under suspension for demanding bribe from a lorry driver.

As several truck-loads of vegetables, -post recently, the driver gave ₹100 as bribe to Sub-Inspector of Police James, 55, who demanded more money from the driver.

When the driver refused, James returned ₹100 back to the driver and instructed one of his subordinates to register a case against the lorry for ‘overloading.’

As this incident was recorded by a person in the checkpost on a mobile phone, it went viral on social media. Subsequently, Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson shifted him to Armed Reserve Police on Monday night and placed James under suspension on Tuesday. “A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted on the charges against James,” Mr. Samson said.