SI suspended for assaulting youth

20 February 2021 20:16 IST

Madurai

Sub-Inspector of Police Selvakumar was placed under suspension on Friday after a preliminary enquiry found him to have assaulted Tirupathi (33) on February 8.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha ordered his suspension after Tirupathi complained that he had suffered a minor fracture on his cheek on being assaulted by Jaihindpuram Sub-Inspector of Police.

The SI who was transferred to Armed Reserve after the allegation was placed under suspension after preliminary enquiry conducted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

According to the police, two persons were picked up by the police after a gang was found consuming liquor in Jaihindpuram. While the other fled, the police brought Tirupathi who had thrown up over the uniform of the SI following which the police beat him up.

The man who fell down sustained injury on his cheek.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police recommended an investigation by Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department into the suicide of K. Kannan (43) of Tirupparankundram, who had ended his life at his home on February 12.

His family members complained that the deceased was harassed by the police during an investigation into a 56-sovereign theft case and it had led him to take the extreme step.

Mr. Sinha said that he had written to the Director General of Police to transfer the probe to CB-CID after the family members raised allegation against the police.