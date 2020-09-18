SI suspended for aiding illicit sand quarrying

Close on the heels of the suspension of a police constable for his alleged close association with illicit sand miners, a Sub-Inspector of Police has been placed under suspension based on similar charges.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, following complaints against Sub-Inspector of Police of Veeravanallur police station, Karthikeyan, suspended him for allegedly aiding the lucrative illegal sand quarrying in areas under his jurisdiction.

Illicit quarrying of sand and stone is going on in the district for the past several years after sand mining along the Tamirabharani watercourse was banned by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court based on a petition filed by veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu. As demand for river sand, an essential construction material, is very high, those who are indulged in illicit sand mining are minting several lakhs of rupees every month.

When the Veeravanallur police found that a youth, who projected himself as the reporter of a Tamil satellite television news channel, was actively involved in illegal sand quarrying, he was nabbed by the police patrol team when the sand-laden tractor owned by the reporter, was seized in May last week.

Though illicit sand mining by this individual was going on for the past several years, then Inspector of Police, Veeravanallur, Samson, arrested him and detained his sand-laden tractor.

As Mr. Samson was transferred to Thaazhaiyooththu police station, illicit sand quarrying is actively going on with the connivance of the police, complaints received by the police indicate.

After N. Manivannan assumed office as Superintendent of Police, a few illicit sand miners were detained under the provisions of Goondas Act. He also suspended a police head constable attached to Munanjipatti police station a few days ago for his close links with illegal sand miners. When the SP and the DIG received complaints against Karthikeyan of facilitating illegal sand mining in Veeravanallur area, the veracity of the charges against the police officer was verified.

When the charges were found to be true, the Sub-Inspector has been placed under suspension. “Those who are working for illicit sand miners, particularly the men in uniform, will have to pay a hefty price,” Mr. Manivannan has warned.