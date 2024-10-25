GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SI succumbs to injuries

Updated - October 25, 2024 08:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVEL

The Hindu Bureau

I

P. Subbiah, 57, of Veeravanallur, a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Tirunelveli District Police, who met with an accident, died at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.

The police said Subbiah had met with an accident on the night of October 21 while returning home from duty. It is said that in a bid to avoid hitting a dog near Ambasamudram railway gate, the SI applied brakes, following which he fell down from his two-wheeler and suffered head injuries.

He had been admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

CM announces solatium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the SI, saying it was a loss to the Police Department. He announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:45 pm IST

