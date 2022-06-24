SI recruitment: No gadgets allowed in exam halls
Candidates appearing for the written examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police should be present at the examination centres with hall tickets before 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 25), and latecomers would not be allowed inside, said Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad.
In a statement, he said the candidates should use only blue or black ballpoint pen. They would not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets inside the exam halls.
If hall tickets did not have photographs, the candidates should get them attested by gazetted officers and bring copies of colour passport size photographs to the examination centres, the statement added.
