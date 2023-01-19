ADVERTISEMENT

SI, policeman among 99 injured in manjuvirattu

January 19, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

A tamer trying to tame a bull at the manjuvirattu held at Kandupatti in Sivaganga district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least 99 people, including a Sub-Inspector of Police and a policeman, were injured in the manjuvirattu held at Kandupatti in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

The SI, Karuppiah, and the police man, Manikandan, were on bandobust duty when they were hit by the bulls on the ground. Many spectators too suffered simple and multiple injuries. They were rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital said they had referred three persons — Vinod Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Sivakumar — to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Event organisers said over 300 bulls and equal number of tamers from many places, including Sivaganga, Nattarasankottai, Kalayarkoil and Kallal in the district, participated.

