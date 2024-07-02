ADVERTISEMENT

SI of survey, private assistant held on graft charge in Dindigul

Published - July 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

 A Sub-Inspector of Survey, S. Packiyaraj, along his private assistant, Sathish Kumar (24), was arrested after he demanded and accepted ₹ 15,000 bribe money from a youth for issuing patta for his plot, here on Tuesday. 

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit of Dindigul, the complainant S. Ganesh Kumar of Pillaiyarpalayam approached Packiyaraj of Seelapadi for taking up sub-division of a land for issuing patta for his land. 

However, the SI of Survey had demanded ₹ 30,000 for carrying out his work. Later, after bargain, he accepted to take up the work for a bribe of ₹ 15,000. 

After Ganesh Kumar lodged a complaint, the DVAC unit registered an FIR. A team of sleuths, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, J. Nagarajan, laid a trap for Packiyaraj. Upon instruction from Packiyaraj, Ganesh Kumar handed over the tainted money to his assistant Sathish Kumar, who, in turn, handed it over to the SI of Survey. Both of them were arrested.

